Gaming revenue records fall thanks to a robust July on the Strip

Slot play and higher-than-normal baccarat hold propelled Nevada’s July gaming win to record levels statewide and on the Strip.

New gaming space and Food Hall are part of Fremont Hotel Casino’s expansion in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Gamblers in July enriched the state’s casinos more than in any month in history as monthly gaming win records fell statewide and on the Strip, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Wednesday.

The state’s 439 licensed casinos won $1.404 billion from players in July, a 6.7 percent increase over a year ago when there were 453 casinos operating.

Clark County casinos won $1.208 billion from players and the Strip’s 60 licensees took $834.9 million of that, a record for that market.

Slot machine revenue, while not at record levels, paced win in July. Baccarat revenue also was strong thanks to lucky casino play.

“The Reader’s Digest version of what drove this month’s record win amounts is slot win which although wasn’t an all-time record it was the third highest total all-time for the state and the second highest total for the Strip,” said Michael Lawton, senior economic analyst for the Gaming Control Board who crunches the state’s monthly gaming statistics.

“Then, of course, the baccarat figures are incredibly strong albeit due to extremely elevated hold,” Lawton said. “Those baccarat totals led to the second highest game and table win totals all-time for the state and the Strip. When you put it all together, a new all-time record for the state and the Strip was established in July 2023.”

The results come at a time when casinos nationwide are setting revenue records left and right.

Earlier this month, the American Gaming Association reported revenue of $16.07 billion for the quarter that ended June 30, beating last year’s second quarter by 8.1 percent. It was the industry’s second-best quarter in history, only trailing this year’s first quarter, and it was the 10th straight quarter of annual growth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.