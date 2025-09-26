78°F
Gaming win continues to defy visitation trends in Southern Nevada

People cross a pedestrian bridge along the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas.
People cross a pedestrian bridge along the Las Vegas Strip during Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2025 - 8:37 am
 

Casino gaming win continued to defy summer visitation trends statewide and in Clark County in August, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Friday.

Statewide win climbed 5.5 percent to $1.23 billion, while Clark County was up 5.3 percent to $1 billion for the month.

Monthly visitation statistics for August are expected to be released by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority later Friday, but the number of tourists to the city has trended downward since the start of the year.

All but one of the eight Southern Nevada submarkets were up from August 2024 with Laughlin scoring a 10.8 percent increase to $36.3 million to lead by percentage. The Las Vegas Strip was up 5.5 percent to $679.4 million and downtown Las Vegas rose 8.4 percent to $63.2 million.

The Boulder Strip and Mesquite each increased by more than 9 percent with the only down market being outlying Clark County, off 0.9 percent to $142.4 million. That market includes southwest Las Vegas and the Durango casino property that has regularly set monthly records, presenting a tough comparison to beat.

Statewide, only two markets — outlying Clark County and North Lake Tahoe — fared worse in August than they did a year ago.

Elko County had one of its best months of the year with double-digit percentage increases in Wendover and the rest of the county.

Gaming tax collections benefitted from August’s win performance with September collections up 33.7 percent to $77.1 million. Over the first quarter of gaming tax collections for the fiscal year, revenue is up 16.5 percent to $260.1 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

