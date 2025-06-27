85°F
Gaming win declines in state, county, Strip, downtown in May

The skyline on the North end of the Strip with casino operators in the area including Resorts World, Fontainebleau and Circus Circus as viewed from the observation deck atop The Strat on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2025 - 8:24 am
 

The decline in gaming win in the state, on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas widened in May as eight of the 20 markets monitored by the state won less money in the month than they did a year ago.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Friday said the state’s major casinos won $1.29 billion from players for the month, a 2.2 percent drop from May 2024.

Downtown Las Vegas win was off 11.4 percent to $66.4 million and the Strip was down 3.9 percent to $713.8 million for the month. Clark County revenue fell 2.5 percent to $1.12 billion.

The only state markets to capitalize with double-digit percentage increases in May were Laughlin, up 17 percent to $43.2 million, and Sparks, up 11.8 percent to $17.2 million.

The biggest decline was registered in South Lake Tahoe, down 23.4 percent to $13.5 million.

Unless there’s a remarkable turnaround in June, Nevada’s streak of consecutive years of record gaming revenue growth will end at three. The Control Board is expected to release June numbers in late July.

Percentage-fee taxes collected by the state is running flat and will fall just short of $1 billion for the state general fund. The board reported collecting $79.2 million as of Tuesday for a total of $990.4 million for the fiscal year that ends Monday. Collections for the 2025 fiscal year are down 0.7 percent from a year ago.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release May visitation numbers later Friday. The Clark County Department of Aviation on Thursday reported a 3.9 percent decline in passenger traffic, including an 8.7 percent drop in international arrivals and departures, much of it attributed to declines in passengers from Canada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

