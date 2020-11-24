Gaming win down by double-digit percentages for 8th straight month

Gaming Control Board numbers show Southern Nevada casinos faring worse than their northern counterparts with significant declines on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas.

Circa owner Derek Stevens checks on a craps table shortly before the first roll of the dice on the casino floor at Circa during the VIP black-tie grand opening event in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

October casino gaming win inched upward from September, but it was still the eighth consecutive month of declines, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

The board reported casino win of $822.7 million, 19.5 percent less than in October 2019. In September, the state’s casinos won $821.1 million, which was 22.4 percent below the previous year.

Restricted capacities in casinos and tourists staying away during the coronavirus pandemic are taking their toll on casino win, a percentage of which goes to the state’s general fund in gaming tax.

Southern Nevada win appears to be declining more than the rest of the state’s markets with double-digit percentage declines in Clark County, the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and Laughlin, but better than October 2019 in the state’s other 13 monitored markets.

In Clark County, win was off 23.6 percent in October to $671.8 million, with the Strip off 30.2 percent to $376.8 million and downtown Las Vegas down 22.7 percent to $52.8 million.

Downtown results caught the first days of win revenue generated by Circa, which opened its doors to the public Oct. 28.

