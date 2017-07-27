Gaming win in Nevada, Clark County edge higher in June

An aerial view of Las Vegas Strip is seen on Thursday, April 21, 2016. Jeff Scheid Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gaming win was flat statewide and in Clark County in June, inching up less than a percentage point, the state Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

Statewide, win was up 0.9 percent to $895.4 million for the month over last year, while Clark County win moved up 0.3 percent to $764.3 million. The Las Vegas Strip’s win increased over June 2016 by 1.6 percent to $497 million.

Even the superheated downtown Las Vegas market, which had been reporting double-digit percentage increases in win over the past year, didn’t hit that lofty level, increasing 8.7 percent to $46 million.

The three-month win average — generally a more reliable gauge of performance because it accounts for high and low months resulting from report timing anomalies — showed state win up 1.9 percent for April, May and June. The three-month averages also showed Clark County up 1.8 percent, the Strip up 0.5 percent and downtown soaring 13.2 percent for the period.

The Control Board also announced 12-month totals on Thursday to mark the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year.

For the period, the state’s casino win was up 2.9 percent to $11.4 billion. Clark County win was up 3 percent to $9.9 billion for the year, the Strip rose 2.9 percent to $6.5 billion and downtown Las Vegas ended 10.7 percent higher than the previous year with $608.7 million in winnings.

Of the state’s 15 studied markets, only two had win declines for the fiscal year compared with the previous 12 months. North Shore Lake Tahoe was off 2.5 percent to $25.3 million while the Boulder Strip declined 0.5 percent to $793.9 million. The Boulder Strip downturn was attributed to an 8.4 percent decline in table-game win that was somewhat offset by a 0.7 percent increase in slot-machine win.

Table win was off in nine of the 15 markets statewide during the 2016-17 fiscal year, but slot win was up in every market except North Shore Lake Tahoe.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority was expected to release its June tourism visitation report later Thursday.

