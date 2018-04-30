Gaming win in Nevada hits $1B for third straight month

Nevada casinos made it three for three in 2018, collecting more than $1 billion in gaming win for the third straight month in March, the state Gaming Control Board reported Monday.

The Las Vegas Strip. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Statewide, win was up 3.4 percent to $1.024 billion. In Clark County, win was up 3.6 percent to $888.3 million with the Strip contributing $573.9 million, up 9.1 percent from March 2017.

Downtown Las Vegas was off 14.2 percent to $54 million and North Las Vegas and the Boulder Strip also were down for the month.

Over three quarters of the 2018 fiscal year, statewide gaming win is up 2.4 percent to $8.882 billion.

The three-month totals for gaming win for the first quarter of 2018, generally a more accurate indicator of current trends, shows win up 2.8 percent statewide, 2.3 percent in Clark County, 3.3 percent for the Strip and down 3.8 percent downtown.

It was 38th time the state has recorded more than $1 billion in monthly win, a level first achieved in March 2005. The highest monthly win ever came in October 2007 when the state recorded $1.165 billion.

It was the first back-to-back-to-back billion-dollar win months since February through April 2008, according to Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Tax and License Division of the Control Board.

The state recorded billion-dollar win totals for eight straight months from October 2006 to May 2007, the all-time record.

“For the Strip, the story was an extremely strong baccarat month in both volume and win,” Lawton said in an email. “The Strip has now recorded consecutive increases after four consecutive decreases and is up 3.3 percent for the calendar year.”

Strip baccarat win in March was up 114.8 percent from last year to $116.7 million and casinos scored a 14.2 percent win percentage for the game. Strip casinos played lucky on most table games with double-digit win percentages on every game except pai gow. The total win percentage for tables and sports games was 13.3 percent.

Downtown’s severe drop for the month was due in part to the discontinuation of operations at the Lucky Dragon, which is counted as a downtown property. It closed its casino and restaurants in January.

March also ended on a Saturday, creating a tough comparison with March 2017 and affecting slot revenue counts downtown and in locals markets. Lawton said he expects the revenue trend to reverse in April.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release visitation statistics later Monday.

