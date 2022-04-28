Gaming win numbers set new records in March

Clark County and downtown Las Vegas smashed previous gaming win records and players bet — and lost — at the highest level ever for slot machine play statewide in March.

In this March 27, 2022, people watch as North Carolina takes on St Peter's in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament at Stadium Swim at Circa in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Record-breaking gaming revenue performances in Clark County and downtown Las Vegas and the highest revenue totals ever recorded statewide from slot machines paced gaming win in March, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday.

Casinos in Clark County won $1.178 billion from players, 31.7 percent over March 2021, while downtown Las Vegas properties won $86.4 million, up 22.6 percent from last year.

The Control Board said casinos statewide won $903.1 million from players of slot machines in March, an all-time record. Slot win increased 16.8 percent from last March and the amount wagered on slots, $12 billion, was up 13.9 percent from a year ago.

The record performances shattered totals reached in July 2021, the previous record month.

State gaming win, the amount casinos win from players, hit more than $1 billion for the 13th consecutive month in March, to $1.355 billion, extending a record. The March total was the second-highest monthly total in history.

Control Board Research Analyst Michael Lawton attributed the record performance to the robust calendar of special events in March. He cited the March 4-6 NASCAR Weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington UFC fight at T-Mobile Arena March 5, a host of college basketball tournaments throughout the city during the month and the return of the traditional “March Madness” college basketball tournament atmosphere returning after COVID-19 restrictions, including masking requirements, were lifted in February.

The gaming win announcement came on the same day that one of the largest special events in Las Vegas history – the hosting of the three-day National Football League Draft – was set to begin.

Gaming win figures are important to the state because taxes are collected from the win totals. Nevada has a maximum 6.75 percent tax on gross gaming revenue. In tax collections through Tuesday, the state received $97.6 million from casinos for March, a 0.9 percent increase over the same period a year ago. Tax collections are up 30 percent to $808.9 million for the first 10 months of the 2021-22 fiscal year.

