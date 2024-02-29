Gaming win up slightly despite first Strip decline in 6 months

After an all-time record in December, Strip visitors may have bypassed January to be here for Super Bowl, Chinese New Year in February, the Control Board says.

Guests play poker at the Aria hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada’s January gaming win was flat compared with a year ago — but that’s OK, considering January 2023 was an all-time record for the first month of the year.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Thursday reported the state’s 438 major casinos won $1.27 billion for the month, a 0.5 percent increase from January 2023.

Strip winnings were down 3.8 percent from last year’s record January. It was the Strip’s first decline in winnings since June, ending a six-month streak. Gaming Control Board Senior Economic Analyst Michael Lawton surmised that after an all-time win record in December, some visitors deferred their trips from January to February to take advantage of the first-ever appearance of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas and because Chinese New Year fell in February instead of January.

One of the brightest spots for the month: The balance of Clark County win climbed by 10.9 percent to $169.3 million on the strength of the opening of Durango in December.

Reno and Washoe County numbers soared by 55 percent and 35.4 percent, respectively, due to a combination of the timing of slot machine winnings collections and the area suffering a weaker-than-normal January in 2023 due to inclement weather.

