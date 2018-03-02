Gaming’s donations are large part of Las Vegas Victims’ Fund

Contributions from the Southern Nevada gaming, tourism and entertainment industry accounted for almost 40 percent of the $31.4 million collected by the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund, organizers of the fund said Friday.

The Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Vegas Strong Fund — established and principally funded by Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts — contributed $5.2 million.

MGM Resorts Foundation donated $4 million.

The other 60 percent in donations came from individuals who contributed as little as $1 and as much as almost $400,000.

The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund consolidated donations made to the Direct Impact Fund, the National Compassion Fund and other sources. More than 90,000 donors contributed in total.

