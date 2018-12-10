Gavin Isaacs leaves Scientific Games, but remains as consultant

Gavin Isaacs, 54, stepped down last week as vice chairman of Scientific Games after more than two years in that role. He will remain as a consultant until the end of the year.

Scientific Games board member Gavin Isaacs gestures during an interview at the company headquarters on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the top U.S. gaming industry executives is back on the job market.

But if analysts are correct, Gavin Isaacs won’t be unemployed for long.

“Not retiring, just time for a change,” Isaacs told the Review-Journal. “I am planning what my next steps will be. I am committed to getting back into the gaming industry which I love. Not exactly sure in what capacity yet.”

Isaacs has been highly praised by gaming analysts during his 20-year career in the industry as an effective executive who has delivered growth.

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski said in a 2016 note that Isaacs had “cult” status among investors while then-Wells Fargo analyst Cameron McKnight said he is “extremely well-respected in the equipment industry.”

The Australian began his gaming career with Aristocrat in 1998 before jumping to Bally Technologies in 2006 as COO. He joined SHFL entertainment as CEO in 2011, later selling it to his former employer Bally Technologies in 2013.

Isaacs was then tapped by Scientific Games majority owner Ron Perelman in June 2014 to run the behemoth slot manufacturer he was creating through acquisitions.

Scientific Games bought WMS Industries in 2013 for $1.5 billion and then announced it was buying Bally Technologies for $5.1 billion just six weeks before Perelman hired Isaacs.

Isaacs was tasked with organizing the new acquisition. But Perelman replaced Isaacs just two years later with Kevin Sheehan. However, he kept the Australian on as vice chairman of the board.

Isaacs said he plans to stay in Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas is my home. I’m not changing that!” he said.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.