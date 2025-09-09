97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

German visitor hits $113K slots jackpot at off-Strip casino

A visitor from Germany won a $113,714 jackpot on a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Red Festival machine Saturda ...
A visitor from Germany won a $113,714 jackpot on a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Red Festival machine Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the Palms in Las Vegas. (Palms)
More Stories
The entrance and dome within Caesars Palace on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bask ...
Major Las Vegas casino operator slips from Wall Street index
The Golden Gate hotel-casino is seen in downtown Las Vegas, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Bizuay ...
Inside Gaming: This downtown Las Vegas casino is hosting an open bar every night
Resorts World Las Vegas has appointed two new senior legal executives as the North Strip hotel- ...
Strip megaresort appoints new execs as part of stricter regulatory oversight
An exterior view of the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstev ...
Tourist suffered ‘serious’ injuries in escalator incident at Strip casino-hotel, lawsuit claims
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2025 - 2:02 pm
 

It’s never too early to prepare for Oktoberfest.

A visitor from Germany, on the way to Harry Reid International Airport for the trek back to Europe, won a $113,714 slots jackpot Saturday at the Palms, according to a casino spokesperson.

Stopping to play in the High Limit area, the player bet about $17 on a 10-cent denomination Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Red Festival machine to score the win.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A $1 goes a long way up north.

Binion’s

A visitor from Missouri leads the way.

California

Cleaning up on a classic slots machine.

Four Queens

Golden Gong sets the pace, but let’s hear it for New York visitor Kevin!

Fremont

Flying high after a 50-cent spin.

Rampart

Stephanie Watkins, a Las Vegas local and Rampart regular, won a $51,507 jackpot Sept. 7 while playing Dragon Link in the casino’s High Limit Room.

(Rampart Casino)
(Rampart Casino)

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES