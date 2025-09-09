German visitor hits $113K slots jackpot at off-Strip casino
The six-figure win was one of several recent jackpots at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.
It’s never too early to prepare for Oktoberfest.
A visitor from Germany, on the way to Harry Reid International Airport for the trek back to Europe, won a $113,714 slots jackpot Saturday at the Palms, according to a casino spokesperson.
Stopping to play in the High Limit area, the player bet about $17 on a 10-cent denomination Bao Zhu Zhao Fu Red Festival machine to score the win.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A $1 goes a long way up north.
$1 into $11k 🤯
Please help us congratulate our lucky guest on the amazing win! 🍾 💰 pic.twitter.com/f0MjRXZaJL
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) September 4, 2025
Binion’s
A visitor from Missouri leads the way.
Another week of huge wins at Binion's! Congrats to the lucky winners who landed a jackpot 🎰 including the Missourian who bagged $16,000 on Saturday! 💸💰#binions #jackpot #moneymonday #fremontstreet #lasvegas #vegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/Cl6AuWw53w
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) September 8, 2025
California
Cleaning up on a classic slots machine.
💎 Jackpot magic: $2 in ➝ $60,939 out! Congrats to our newest big winner! pic.twitter.com/QIw9FOAuCQ
— California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) September 5, 2025
Four Queens
Golden Gong sets the pace, but let’s hear it for New York visitor Kevin!
Another week of incredible wins at Four Queens
💸💰
Huge congrats to all the winners, including Kevin from New York who bet $2.50 and took home over $9,300! 🎰#lasvegas #moneymonday #jackpot #jackpots #vegas pic.twitter.com/KdVGS1fc6N
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) September 8, 2025
Fremont
Flying high after a 50-cent spin.
🎰 Talk about a lucky spin — $0.50 turned into $11,406! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WCN7256x6Z
— Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) September 5, 2025
Rampart
Stephanie Watkins, a Las Vegas local and Rampart regular, won a $51,507 jackpot Sept. 7 while playing Dragon Link in the casino’s High Limit Room.
