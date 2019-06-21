Get a first look at Encore Boston Harbor, opening Sunday — LIVE BLOG

The $2.6 billion resort has three bars and lounges and 12 restaurants, along with a spa, salon and fitness center.

Guests take in the Mystic River during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursday, June 20, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mystic River is reflected in David Harber's Torus sculpture as guest arrive for an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursday, June 20, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday at 10 a.m. local time. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests take in the Mystic River during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursday, June 20, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday at 10 a.m. local time. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Mystic River is reflected in David Harber's Torus sculpture as guest arrive for an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursday, June 20, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday at 10 a.m. local time. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests take in the Mystic River during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursday, June 20, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday at 10 a.m. local time. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests check out an art installation by sculptor Jaume Plensa on the river walk during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursday, June 20, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday at 10 a.m. local time. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

An art installation by sculptor Jaume Plensa on the river walk during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursday, June 20, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday at 10 a.m. local time. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Guests take in the Mystic River during an invitation-only party at Encore Boston Harbor Thursday, June 20, 2019. The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort opens Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Members of the media are getting a first look at Encore Boston Harbor Friday, ahead of its Sunday opening.

The $2.6 billion, 671-room resort has 3,158 slot machines, 143 table games and 88 poker tables.

According to the resort’s website, it has three bars and lounges and 12 restaurants including a Dunkin’, which has Massachusetts roots.

The hotel-casino also has a spa, salon and fitness center.

Once Encore opens, only three commercial casinos will exist in the state, including a slot-machine parlor operated by Penn National Gaming at the Plainridge Park Race Track in central Massachusetts. (There is also one tribal casino.)

Three geographically controlled integrated resorts are authorized in the state’s Expanded Gaming Act of 2011: MGM Springfield in the west, Encore in the east and another site that could be identified in the southeast portion of the state. Companies are limited to owning one casino each.

Encore Boston Harbor – Curated tweets by reviewjournal