Get your Raiders, Golden Knights gear in shops at Circa

Merchandise for both teams will be available at Circa Collections retail store when the downtown hotel-casino opens Oct. 28.

A rendering of Fuel, one of the retail components inside Circa. (Circa)

A rendering of Circa Collections, one of the retail components inside Circa. (Circa)

A rendering of Circa Collections, one of the retail components inside Circa. (Circa)

A rendering of Circa Collections, one of the retail components inside Circa. (Circa)

A rendering of Fuel, one of the retail components inside Circa. (Circa)

A rendering of Fuel, one of the retail components inside Circa. (Circa)

In keeping with CEO Derek Stevens’ ties to the Vegas Golden Knights, merchandise from the team and the Las Vegas Raiders will be available inside Circa when the downtown hotel-casino opens Oct. 28.

Circa Collections, one of the two retail components designed in collaboration with the Las Vegas-based Marshall Retail Group, will feature selections from both teams, along with men’s and women’s apparel and swimwear. The 4,575-square-foot store is located near Stadium Swim, Circa’s pool amphitheater.

A separate store, Fuel, themed to the property’s Garage Mahal, will stock snacks and other essentials as well as Circa-branded merchandise. The 974-square-foot shop is located in the resort’s first-level casino.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.