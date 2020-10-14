92°F
Casinos & Gaming

Get your Raiders, Golden Knights gear in shops at Circa

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2020 - 4:57 pm
 

In keeping with CEO Derek Stevens’ ties to the Vegas Golden Knights, merchandise from the team and the Las Vegas Raiders will be available inside Circa when the downtown hotel-casino opens Oct. 28.

Circa Collections, one of the two retail components designed in collaboration with the Las Vegas-based Marshall Retail Group, will feature selections from both teams, along with men’s and women’s apparel and swimwear. The 4,575-square-foot store is located near Stadium Swim, Circa’s pool amphitheater.

A separate store, Fuel, themed to the property’s Garage Mahal, will stock snacks and other essentials as well as Circa-branded merchandise. The 974-square-foot shop is located in the resort’s first-level casino.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

