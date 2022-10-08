Global Gaming Expo returns offering new casino toys and ideas

The American Gaming Association’s Global Gaming Expo starts a four-day run Monday that will feature industry experts and a showcase of slot machines and gaming equipment.

The casino industry’s top movers and shakers pour into Las Vegas this week to be dazzled by the latest gaming technology and to strategize on keeping strong the industry that has nurtured the city into an economic powerhouse.

The four-day Global Gaming Expo opens Monday at The Venetian Expo with a series of educational sessions, and the trade show floor opens Tuesday following a state-of-the-industry address by American Gaming Association CEO Bill Miller. The AGA sponsors the convention.

Through the duration of the show, more than 18,000 attendees from more than 105 countries will display new products and old favorites in a dazzling display of lights, color and slot-machine sounds. More than 250 exhibitors are expected at the expo.

As is often the case at G2E, going big will be a dominant theme on the trade show floor.

London-based IGT, which has a major presence in Nevada, will have the largest booth at 19,710 square feet.

Industry trends, including the reimagination of casino floors in a post-pandemic world, are expected to be hot topics during the four days, which features more than 70 panels and educational sessions.

Speakers will explore sports wagering, the gambling phenomenon that continues to grow nationwide, and of particular interest to Nevada, will be a Monday session updating the status of sports wagering initiatives appearing on California’s November ballot.

Not only will there be sessions of relevance to all commercial casino operations, but there also will be issues of importance to the more than 500 tribal casinos in operation across the country.

Former Colorado Sen. Ben Nighthorse Campbell will take the stage with Indian Gaming Association Chairman Ernie Stevens Jr. in a salute to Indigenous Peoples Day.

On Tuesday, CNBC correspondent Contessa Brewer will interview Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings, FanDuel CEO Amy Howe, Bally’s Corp. Chairman Soo Kim, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins and Circa CEO Derek Stevens in a gaming industry roundtable on shaping the future.

Miller, on Wednesday morning, will discuss how sports are evolving with gaming with Raiders President and former Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Sandra Douglass Morgan and Barstool Sports CEO Ericka Ayers Nardini.

But as in years past — the first G2E rolled out in Las Vegas in 2001 — the gaming floor supermarket that is the trade show will be the prime draw.

IGT’s new cashless gaming system, rolled out at six Station Casinos properties last week, and its family of massive Peak cabinets that house its arsenal of games, are expected to get plenty of attention.

Having sold its OpenBet sports wagering system earlier this year, Las Vegas-based Light and Wonder, formerly Scientific Games, will begin rolling out its new game content.

Other manufacturers, many with offices in Las Vegas, will show their newest products. Among the top slot machine and gaming equipment providers exhibiting at G2E will be Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Konami Group Corp., Everi Holdings, PlayAGS Inc., JCM Global, Sightline Payments LLC, GeoComply Solutions Inc., Global Payments Gaming Solutions and Playtech Plc.

