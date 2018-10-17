Gold Strike hotel-casino in Jean to be rebranded as Terrible’s

The Gold Strike hotel-casino in Jean will be rechristened come Nov. 1.

The Gold Strike hotel-casino in Jean. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Gold Strike hotel-casino in Jean will be rechristened come Nov. 1.

The family that owns the hotel-casino will rebrand it as Terrible’s, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The Gold Strike sign is now gone, but employees answering the phone Tuesday still referred to the casino’s classic name.

The Herbst family, perhaps best known for their line of Terrible Herbst convenience stores, bought the Gold Strike in 2015.

Over the summer, the family opened what they call the world’s largest Chevron gas station across Interstate 15 from Gold Strike.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

1 Main St, Jean, NV 89019