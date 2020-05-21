Golden Entertainment announces health, safety plan for reopening

Golden Entertainment Corp. has announced a new health and safety plan, including COVID-19 testing for staff, a 50 percent maximum capacity and temperature checks.

The registration desk at The Strat Monday, March 16, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The new “Golden Commitment” protocols also include:

Hands-free digital menus accessible via mobile devices at all restaurants;

Single-use drinkware in casinos;

Plexiglass barriers set up near cashiers, True Rewards centers, concierge desks and other locations;

Limited group sizes and reduced occupancy reminders at elevators;

Hand sanitizer made available throughout properties;

Enhanced sanitation of high-contact areas like slot machines and seat surfaces, as well as the sanitation of chips daily;

Removal of every other chair on slot floors and tavern bars;

Reduced guest contact with playing cards and more frequent deck replacements;

Social distancing signage; and

Enhanced guest room cleaning protocols.

Additionally, guests will be asked to delay their trip if they have a cough, fever or other symptoms related to the novel coronavirus, and will be asked to delay their trip by at least two weeks if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have come in contact with someone who has tested positive.

These guidelines apply to all Golden Entertainment properties. The company owns 10 casino resorts in Nevada and Maryland, including the Strat and two Arizona Charlie’s. It also owns more than 65 taverns, including those under the PT’s brand.

“Social distancing guidelines have been developed for each property in accordance with guidance from state governments in which we operate,” according to a Thursday news release. “The ‘Golden Commitment’ is subject to change based on potential revised guidelines set by state governments where we operate.”

