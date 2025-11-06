69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Golden Entertainment boss is buying casino company

The Strat hotel-casino is seen, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las ...
The Strat hotel-casino is seen, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More Stories
After a brief relocation, the World Series of Poker room at Caesars Palace, seen here on Wednes ...
Strip casino poker room reopens in ‘original’ location
A man holds a betting sheet as he waits in line to bet on the NCAA basketball tournament at Wes ...
Nevada gaming regulators may be ready to adjust sports-betting rules
A group of sports cars pass the Dream Hotel project site neighboring the Pinball Hall of Fame F ...
Developers of stalled Vegas casino project get more time to build, again
A rendering of the renovated Regal Green Valley Ranch movie theaters. (Station Casinos)
Green Valley Ranch movie theaters part of propertywide renovation
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2025 - 8:23 am
 
Updated November 6, 2025 - 9:37 am

Golden Entertainment boss Blake Sartini is buying the company while an outside landlord purchases The Strat and other casinos and leases them back to the new owner.

Las Vegas-based Golden announced Thursday that it reached a deal to sell its operating assets to Sartini, the company’s chairman and chief executive, and seven of its casino real estate assets to Vici Properties.

Overall, the deal is valued at $30 per share, Golden indicated in a news release, without providing an overall total value of the transaction.

Vici announced that it was acquiring the casino properties from Golden for $1.16 billion and leasing them to Sartini for initial total annual rent of $87 million.

The portfolio includes The Strat, the two Arizona Charlie’s properties in Las Vegas, the Aquarius and Edgewater resorts in Laughlin, and the Pahrump Nugget.

Golden’s stock price soared on the news, rising 35.56 percent, or $7.55, to $28.78 by mid-day trading Thursday.

Sartini said in a news release that the transaction “maximizes value for our shareholders by providing a significant premium to our current share price.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES