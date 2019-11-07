Golden Entertainment hopes renovations of The Strat boost earnings

Golden Entertainment Inc., which operates nine resort properties in Southern Nevada, is counting on a $90 million investment in renovations of The Strat to drive earnings.

Executives of Golden Entertainment Inc., operators of nine resort properties in Southern Nevada, are counting on a $90 million investment in renovations of The Strat to drive future earnings.

The Las Vegas company on Thursday reported a loss for the quarter despite record third-quarter revenue and cash flow. Year-over-year growth was primarily driven by the acquisition of two casinos in Laughlin in January.

The company, which also operates the PT’s Tavern chain of pubs, reported a net loss of $9.4 million, 34 cents a share, on revenue of $243.3 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. In the same quarter a year earlier, the company had a loss of $3.1 million, 11 cents a share, on revenue of $210.3.

“The majority of our revenues are generated in Southern Nevada where we expect economic growth to continue for the foreseeable future,” Golden CEO Blake Sartini said in a release announcing earnings. “Economic growth in Las Vegas, combined with our recent investments across our portfolio, will support Golden’s ability to generate significant free cash flow and enhance shareholder value.”

Most of the renovations at The Strat are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019. In addition to ongoing casino renovations, 130 hotel rooms were renovated in the third quarter. Golden expects to renovate an additional 126 rooms by year end bringing the total number of renovated rooms to 573 since June 2018.

Earlier this year, the company opened a new tap house, lounge and sports book and completed renovations to the SkyPod on the 108th floor of the tower, which includes a remodeled gift shop and food and beverage outlets as well as improvements to the SkyJump experience, and renovations to other food and beverage outlets, including Top of the World, Strat Café and Starbucks, and to the exterior lighting and landscaping of the property.

The company scheduled an earnings call later Thursday to discuss results.

