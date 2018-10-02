Golden Entertainment, William Hill expand relationship

Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment Inc. has expanded its relationship with sportsbook operator William Hill to allow it to operate four more casinos in Nevada.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned a ban on sports betting in most states. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Stratosphere hotel-casino on Monday, June 12, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Stratosphere observation tower is seen from under an illuminated canopy in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas-based Golden Entertainment Inc. has expanded its relationship with sportsbook operator William Hill to allow it to operate four more casinos in Nevada.

Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed.

London-based William Hill, which operates through an American subsidiary, already runs Golden’s sports books at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Gambling Hall as well as deposit kiosks at about 80 Golden Entertainment wholly owned taverns and third-party distributed gaming locations throughout Nevada. It also operates sports books at the Edgewater and Colorado Belle casinos in Laughlin which Golden is in the process of acquiring. Those deals are expected to close in early 2019.

Under the expanded agreement, William Hill also will manage sports books at Stratosphere, Arizona Charlie’s Decatur and Arizona Charlie’s Boulder in Las Vegas and the Aquarius in Laughlin.

William Hill also is aligned to operate sports betting at Golden’s Montana and Maryland properties if those states approve legal sports wagering.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.