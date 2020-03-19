Golden Nugget workers report layoffs as casino closes amid virus spread

Workers say managers told staff they would not get paid or receive any benefits while the property was closed and advised them to file for unemployment.

The Golden Nugget casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A sign at the closed Golden Nugget casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Golden Nugget staff members are reporting widespread layoffs and no pay or benefits amid the 30-day casino shutdown.

The property, owned by Tilman Fertitta, is just one of the state’s 440 licensed casinos to be affected by the 30-day casino shutdown mandated by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday, bringing Nevada’s dominant industry to a complete halt and leaving tens of thousands of workers in differing degrees of economic uncertainty.

One former full-time Golden Nugget employee, who was granted anonymity to be able to potentially return to the job, said they were shocked when they found out about the layoffs.

The worker said managers told staff members they would not get paid or receive any benefits while the property was closed and advised them to file for unemployment.

Meanwhile, a number of other properties have promised pay and benefits for staff members during the COVID-19-driven closures.

“It’s a tough situation,” the employee said. “We don’t get paid the best, so every (paycheck) counts.”

Spokespeople for Golden Nugget did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Shauna McQueen, a former part-time front desk worker at the property, said she learned Friday that she had no more scheduled shifts.

“There was no formal email, they just posted the schedule and said ‘You’re out of work,’ ” she said. “We still have bills to pay. People have families.”

A photo of the property’s schedule for the week of March 16 shared by McQueen showed a number of full-time employees had been moved to “layoff” status.

Another image shared by McQueen showed a letter from management that said some Golden Nugget employees were being placed in layoff status and would be called in to work in order of seniority “as business dictates.”

“The company will notify you by telephone and certified mail of the date you are to return to your full time status,” the letter reads, with no mention of pay or benefits.

McQueen said she’s working to file for unemployment and negotiate her rent payments.

“It’s just very devastating,” she said. “I’m trying to find work, but you can’t really work right now. Our whole industry is just gone.”

The former full-time employee said they’re getting ready to file for unemployment. The worker worries about finding a job amid the shutdown — especially one that will allow them to work from home.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. said it would offer payroll coverage to all employees for 30 days. MGM Resorts International said it will offer two weeks of pay and benefits for part-time and full-time furloughed employees, and would pay benefits for all eligible employees enrolled in MGM Resorts health plans through June 30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. said it would pay all employees during the 30-day closure.

Station Casinos said it would continue to offer regular pay and health benefits to all hourly and salaried full-time team members through April 30 and has moved several hundred part-time employees to full-time status so they could receive full benefits.

A statement from Boyd Gaming Corp. did not address how the shutdown would affect staffing, and a Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokesman said Wednesday that the company would “comply with every element of the closure order” and wants to communicate with employees before sharing its plans for pay and benefits with the media.

