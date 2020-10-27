66°F
Casinos & Gaming

Grand opening celebration begins at Circa — LIVE BLOG

A look inside Circa, downtown's newest casino. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 27, 2020 - 12:01 pm
 
Updated October 27, 2020 - 1:26 pm

Downtown Las Vegas is set to celebrate the opening of its first built-from-the-ground-up casino since 1980.

Derek Stevens’ 1.25 million-square-foot Circa will open Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., but grand opening celebrations are set to begin hours before.

The Review-Journal will be reporting the events throughout the day, starting with a 1:15 p.m. press conference from Stevens.

Related: Everything you need to know about Circa

The property will host a VIP black-tie grand opening event starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and Stevens is scheduled to make an announcement at 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

