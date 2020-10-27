Grand opening celebration begins at Circa — LIVE BLOG

Downtown Las Vegas is set to celebrate the opening of its first built-from-the-ground-up casino since 1980.

Stadium Swim at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The VIP check in area at Circa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A 22-foot chandelier called ÒTime of Your Life" is seen during a tour of Garage Mahal at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The roulette table in the high limit gaming area at Circa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Modern art work lines the walls at Circa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A view of Vegas Vickie during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the Circa Sportsbook from the second level during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the Circa Sportsbook from Victory Burger & Wings Co. during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Neon arrows are displayed on the second floor during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Details of the casino floor carpet are seen during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the escalator that leads to Stadium Swim during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Stadium Swim, which features a 40-foot tall, 14 million pixel screen, at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cabanas at Stadium Swim at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cabanas at Stadium Swim at Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Slot machines are seen inside the high limit gaming area during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Picasso-esque rendition of Vegas Vickie by local artist Jelaine Faunce is seen at the registration desk during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The entrance to BarryÕs Downtown Prime during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

An interior view of BarryÕs Downtown Prime during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A partial view of the Mega Bar is seen during a tour of Circa, the first from-the-ground-up casino built in downtown Las Vegas in 40 years, on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Derek Stevens’ 1.25 million-square-foot Circa will open Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., but grand opening celebrations are set to begin hours before.

The Review-Journal will be reporting the events throughout the day, starting with a 1:15 p.m. press conference from Stevens.

The property will host a VIP black-tie grand opening event starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and Stevens is scheduled to make an announcement at 10 p.m.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.