Grand opening celebration for Caesars Forum set for March 18

Las Vegas’ newest conference center and venue for the 2020 NFL Draft April will have a grand opening celebration March 18.

The main NFL Draft stage is planned for the Caesars Forum next to the Linq in Las Vegas. (NFL)

A grand opening celebration for the $375 million, 550,000-square-foot Caesars Forum conference center is set for March 18.

The venue will be the site where the next batch of NFL stars will be drafted for the 2020 Apr 23-25 NFL draft, which is expected to be one of the biggest events in Las Vegas history.

The space will have 300,000 square feet of meeting space and a 100,000-square-foot outdoor plaza and can accommodate about 10,000 people at a time.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. reported Tuesday in its fourth quarter earnings call the company has booked 240,000 room nights and $100 million in hotel and banquet revenue in 2020 as a result of Caesars Forum, which is located near the Linq Promenade.