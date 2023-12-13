Grand opening events begin for Fontainebleau

On the Las Vegas skyline for more than a decade, Fontainebleau opens its doors to the public for the first time.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, as seen on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk by Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officials behind the 67-story, blue-tinted tower on the north Strip will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony for the property at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Guests will start arriving in the evening, including celebrities and other A-listers on site for an invitation-only grand opening party.

Doors open to the public right before midnight. There won’t be on-site self-parking on Wednesday night but those who arrive early can park for free in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall parking lot, directly south of the resort, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The $3.7 billion property was conceptualized by Fontainebleau Development CEO Jeffrey Soffer, who bought the historic Miami Beach hotel in 2005 and announced the Vegas location the same year. The building was roughly 75 percent complete when the economy crashed in 2009. Bankruptcy, changing ownership and multiple new visions came and went in the following years before Soffer’s team once again acquired the still-empty, nearly done building in 2021 with partners in Koch Real Estate Investments.

