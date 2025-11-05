61°F
Green Valley Ranch movie theaters part of propertywide renovation

A rendering of the renovated Regal Green Valley Ranch movie theaters. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2025 - 8:30 am
 

Station Casinos has given new details on the remodeling of its 10-screen Regal Green Valley Ranch movie theaters.

Company representatives on Tuesday said the theater redesign, part of a propertywide $200 million resort renovation, would include an updated concession area with expanded food offerings and an all-new bar serving curated craft beverages. The theater also is adding a lounge area with plush seating and recliner seating, enhanced acoustics and state-of-the-art projection systems inside each theater.

“We are excited to bring our neighbors a movie-going experience that feels elevated, yet warm and welcoming,” said Ken Janssen, vice president and general manager of Green Valley Ranch in Henderson. “Once completed, guests will be welcomed to enjoy an all-new polished experience that will complement the property’s renewed aesthetic.”

The renovation project is expected to be completed by mid-2026 and the theater auditoriums will be open during the project.

The theater work is in conjunction with a propertywide upgrade that includes new high-limit slot and table games rooms, the Polaris casino bar, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, and Drop Bar.

Regal Green Valley Ranch will also be home to two luxury private movie booths that will also receive a premium refresh.

The project is designed by The Design Collective in combination with the in-house Station Casinos design and construction team.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

