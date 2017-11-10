Green Valley Ranch workers vote to unionize

Workers at Green Valley Ranch, a Station Casinos property, voted Wednesday and Thursday to unionize, Culinary Local 226 said.

In a statement issued at 10 p.m. Thursday, the union said 730 workers voted during the two-day election conducted by the National Labor Relations Board, and 78 percent voted for the union. About 900 Green Valley Ranch workers will be represented by the Culinary and Bartenders Union Local 165, Nevada affiliates of UNITE HERE.

The Culinary said Green Valley Ranch is the fourth Station Casinos-operated property and the third in Nevada to unionize since 2015.

Workers at a Station Casinos-managed tribal casino in California ratified a first union contract in October 2015, the union said. Workers at two Las Vegas properties, Boulder Station and Palace Station, were unionized in September 2016, and this past March, respectively.

Station Casinos officials could not be reached for comment late Thursday night. But in a statement issued after Boulder Station unionized last year, Station Casinos President Richard Haskins said, “We have said all along that if a fair and lawful election is held we will abide by the results.”