Groundbreaking for $206M tower at M Resort to take place Monday

Penn Entertainment Inc. said the new tower will more than double the Henderson resort’s room total. It will also include updated amenities.

M Resort Spa Casino is shown on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Ground will be broken Monday for the M Resort’s new 384-room tower, representatives of parent company Penn Entertainment Inc. have announced.

The company gave no indication how long the $206 million project would take to complete.

“We can’t wait to begin construction on a second hotel tower at M Resort,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and president of the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn. “This new addition will benefit from the strong demand of the Henderson locals market while providing much needed additional room capacity for group business that is drawn to our market-leading resort and amenities, including our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders.”

The West Henderson resort is about a mile away from the Raiders’ headquarters.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this day with our team members and key stakeholders,” Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager of the M Resort, said in a release. “We look forward to hiring new team members and expanding the wonderful offerings that make M Resort a premier destination for visitors and convention attendees from across the country.”

In addition to more than doubling the resort’s capacity to 774 rooms, the new tower will add expanded meeting space, updated amenities and additional local partnerships that are expected to be announced at a later date.

The tower project was announced as part of a companywide $850 million expansion involving Penn properties in Illinois, Ohio and Nevada.

The M opened as the Las Vegas Valley’s southernmost property in March 2009. It was acquired by Penn in 2011. Penn sold its other Las Vegas property, the Tropicana, to Bally’s Corp. in September 2022 for $148 million.

