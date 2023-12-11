Groundbreaking held for $206M tower at M Resort

Penn Entertainment Inc. said the new tower will more than double the Henderson resort’s room total. It will also include updated amenities.

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, center, along with General Manager of M Resort Hussain Mahrous, left, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at PENN Entertainment Aaron Rosenthal, next left, and Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, right, partake in the groundbreaking ceremony for M Resort’s new east tower expansion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

General Manager of M Resort Hussain Mahrous speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for M Resort’s new east tower expansion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for M Resort’s new east tower expansion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at PENN Entertainment Aaron Rosenthal speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for M Resort’s new east tower expansion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, right, along with General Manager of M Resort Hussain Mahrous, second right, and Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at PENN Entertainment Aaron Rosenthal partake in the groundbreaking ceremony for M Resort’s new east tower expansion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for M Resort’s new east tower expansion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at PENN Entertainment Aaron Rosenthal speaks during the groundbreaking ceremony for M Resort’s new east tower expansion on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ground will be broken Monday for the M Resort’s new 384-room tower, representatives of parent company Penn Entertainment Inc. have announced.

The company gave no indication how long the $206 million project would take to complete.

“We can’t wait to begin construction on a second hotel tower at M Resort,” said Jay Snowden, CEO and president of the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn. “This new addition will benefit from the strong demand of the Henderson locals market while providing much needed additional room capacity for group business that is drawn to our market-leading resort and amenities, including our highly successful partnership with the Las Vegas Raiders.”

The West Henderson resort is about a mile away from the Raiders’ headquarters.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this day with our team members and key stakeholders,” Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager of the M Resort, said in a release. “We look forward to hiring new team members and expanding the wonderful offerings that make M Resort a premier destination for visitors and convention attendees from across the country.”

In addition to more than doubling the resort’s capacity to 774 rooms, the new tower will add expanded meeting space, updated amenities and additional local partnerships that are expected to be announced at a later date.

The tower project was announced as part of a companywide $850 million expansion involving Penn properties in Illinois, Ohio and Nevada.

The M opened as the Las Vegas Valley’s southernmost property in March 2009. It was acquired by Penn in 2011. Penn sold its other Las Vegas property, the Tropicana, to Bally’s Corp. in September 2022 for $148 million.

