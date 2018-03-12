Casinos & Gaming

Group says most of $10B bet on March Madness will be illegal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2018 - 12:25 pm
 

The American Gaming Association believes $10 billion will be bet on the NCAA “March Madness” basketball tournament that begins this week and only 3 percent of that will be wagered legally.

Most of the betting money that will change hands as 68 teams vie for college basketball’s national championship beginning Tuesday night will occur in office pools and bracket contests that are illegal in most states.

But the association representing the $240 billion casino industry used the kickoff of “March Madness” to highlight its fight to repeal the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act and legalize sports wagering nationwide.

“Most of this activity, it turns out, is likely illegal, whether it should be or not,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based association. “A recent AGA-commissioned legal analysis found that pool betting, including March Madness brackets and most casual betting between two or more people, is generally illegal in 37 of our 50 states. In several states, it can be considered a felony.”

For two years, the association has led the fight to repeal PASPA, the federal legislation that makes sports wagering illegal in all but four states. The U.S. Supreme Court in December heard arguments in New Jersey’s court case challenging the law and the association and the industry are anxiously awaiting a decision from the court within the next few weeks.

“Clearly, the federal government does not own a monopoly on bad gaming policy,” Freeman said in a conference call Monday. “States are also making common criminals of American consumers who simply want to enjoy a great American sporting event, like March Madness.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

