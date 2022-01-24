Guest from Hawaii hits $1.1M jackpot at downtown casino

Cheers to yet another win on the “9th island.” A guest from Hawaii started off the new year by hitting a more than $1.1 million jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

A visitor from Hawaii won a $1.1 Million jackpot at the Fremont Hotel and Casino. (Boyd Gaming)

A guest from Hawaii started off the new year by hitting a more than $1.1 million jackpot at the Fremont Hotel and Casino, playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slots on Friday.

The player, who was staying at the California, also downtown, was playing on a Wheel of Fortune Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine on Friday morning. After a mere 10 minutes of play and playing a $5 spin, they scored a jackpot totaling $1,100,986. The lucky winner has requested to remain anonymous.

This win comes after another big win of a similar jackpot at another Boyd Gaming property from last November. That fortunate guest was also from Hawaii and won a million-dollar jackpot on a two-dollar wager playing Wheel of Fortune Double Diamond at Main Street Station on November 15.