Guest turns $2 into over $1M after hitting jackpot in Las Vegas

A guest in downtown Las Vegas started their weekend off by hitting a jackpot worth over $1 mill ...
A guest in downtown Las Vegas started their weekend off by hitting a jackpot worth over $1 million. (Circa Las Vegas/Facebook)
March 24, 2025 - 6:46 am
March 24, 2025 - 6:46 am
 

A guest in downtown Las Vegas started their weekend off by hitting a jackpot worth over $1 million.

According to the Circa Las Vegas, the lucky guest, identified only as James, hit the jackpot worth $1,016,145.14 late Friday night while playing the Dollar Storm slot machine.

A photo shared by the resort shows that the win came as a result of a $2 bet.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

