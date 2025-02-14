52°F
Guest turns $5 into $1.2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

February 14, 2025 - 7:19 am
 

A slots player won a $1,252,886.37 slots jackpot Monday at Bellagio.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, used a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Triple Stars machine, according to a spokesperson from IGT, the maker of the Wheel of Fortune machines.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting strong in the north.

Binion’s

Hurrah, Jatin!

Celebrating a few more downtown.

Boulder Station

Not hard to beat.

Having Caveman Keno fun.

And more entertainment.

Another Buffalo winner.

Cannery

Salut!

Durango

Scoring big on the 88-cent spin.

Excalibur

Way to go, Ryan!

Golden Nugget

Enjoying a plethora of winners.

This win gets the spotlight on its own.

Green Valley Ranch

Congrats, Syed!

M Resort

Henderson’s in on the action.

Palace Station

Pots a’flamin.

Palms

From the edge, there are postcards.

Plaza

Fun with a fiver.

Red Rock Station

Wrapping up a huge win.

Someone appears to be buying a round or two for friends.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Renee!

Congrats, Natasha!

All the gongs are present here …

Santa Fe Station

… and here!

Capitalizing on the $10 wager.

No one would win the puzzle on “Wheel of Fortune” if it was Bao Zhu Zhao Fu.”

Sweet win for 75 cents.

Suncoast

Not bad for a buck.

If only that No. 79 had come through.

Even more gongs are completed.

Treasure Island

Congratulations, Kathleen!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

