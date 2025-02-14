Guest turns $5 into $1.2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.
A slots player won a $1,252,886.37 slots jackpot Monday at Bellagio.
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, used a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Triple Stars machine, according to a spokesperson from IGT, the maker of the Wheel of Fortune machines.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
Starting strong in the north.
Congrats to our guest on the $16k win playing Phoenix Link! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WzjfEj5XOB
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 14, 2025
Binion’s
Hurrah, Jatin!
Buffalo may have not made it to the Big Game but they brought a big win to Binion’s! 🦬Congrats to Jatin who hit all the bonuses and took home a $21,300 jackpot 🎰 🎉👏#nflslotmachine #nfl #buffalobills #fremontstreet #binions #dtlv pic.twitter.com/oW6hYenO4t
— Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 5, 2025
Celebrating a few more downtown.
The Eagles soared to victory, but they weren't the only ones! 🏈🎉🦅 Binion's had some amazing wins too - check them out! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Lgcx7mJlAR
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) February 10, 2025
Boulder Station
Not hard to beat.
Congratulation's to this guest
Dancing Drums
Bet $2.88
Winnings 11,092 pic.twitter.com/aRXhxtIS2G
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 9, 2025
Having Caveman Keno fun.
Congratulation's to this guest
Caveman Plus Keno
Bet $2.00
Winnings 16,000 pic.twitter.com/eXO7ycOAzB
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 9, 2025
And more entertainment.
Congratulation's to this guest
Lighting Dollar Link
Bet $5.00
Winnings $11,396 pic.twitter.com/ualtdloaJF
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 10, 2025
Another Buffalo winner.
Congratulation's to this guest
Buffalo Gold Revolution
Bet $2.25
Winnings $16,585 pic.twitter.com/abRIp4fMtD
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 11, 2025
Cannery
Salut!
Cheers to our guest on the $14k win! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/ji3YtMFIGX
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 5, 2025
Now we're cooking! 🍲
Help us congratulate our guest on the $13k win playing Flaming Pots! pic.twitter.com/FQP1W4cjEX
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 11, 2025
Durango
Scoring big on the 88-cent spin.
Amazing way to start the day 👏 Congratulations to this lucky winner who’s walking away with $14,000 on a $0.88 bet! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Rsha9CHsR9
— Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) February 11, 2025
Excalibur
Way to go, Ryan!
💰 WINNER! 💰 Ryan just cashed in over $65k at Excalibur!
Must be 21+. Please gamble responsibly. 1.800.GAMBLER.https://t.co/LT4Vqs8we1 pic.twitter.com/vf9YkengYs
— Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) February 13, 2025
Golden Nugget
Enjoying a plethora of winners.
The slot gods have spoken 🤑#Jackpot #Slot #Gamble #Vegas pic.twitter.com/OzZzHgqZY9
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) February 4, 2025
Big win energy, and we're here for it 💸#Jackpot #Slot #Gamble #Vegas pic.twitter.com/3atOEjizEi
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) February 6, 2025
The perfect kind of spin cycle: jackpot mode 🎰#Jackpot #Slot #Gamble #Vegas pic.twitter.com/UUpVf5rTH2
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) February 11, 2025
Straight to the jackpot 🔥#Jackpot #Slot #Gamble #Vegas pic.twitter.com/v33hQEnAo8
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) February 13, 2025
This win gets the spotlight on its own.
25k Slot Win💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/4XDo1QmFVN
— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) February 5, 2025
Green Valley Ranch
Congrats, Syed!
♣️♦️ Talk about a heart-stopping moment! ❤️♠️
Congrats to Syed Shabbir, who hit the Straight Flush Progressive on Three Card Poker and won $15,148. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IfaMH3KlNR
— Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) February 12, 2025
M Resort
Henderson’s in on the action.
$10,095.47 Jackpot WIN on an $0.88 bet this morning! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/BcpXeU5ocF
— M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) February 13, 2025
Palace Station
Pots a’flamin.
Big Flaming Pots WINNER $10,611 pic.twitter.com/JoKEs6ht6R
— Palace Station (@palacestation) February 12, 2025
Palms
From the edge, there are postcards.
$40K from video poker? talk about a royal glow-up. 👑
palms vip → https://t.co/5ZSDMCbhZT#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/UPWxdbFzPD
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 6, 2025
no love letters, just jackpot receipts. 💌
palms vip → https://t.co/1k01R5ETQY#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/qYX8W4K4mD
— Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 13, 2025
Plaza
Fun with a fiver.
🚨Huge Win Alert! 🚨
This lucky guest scored a big $10,577 jackpot win on a $5 bet! Could you be our next big winner? 💰 pic.twitter.com/PWY2duDDgp
— Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 5, 2025
Red Rock Station
Wrapping up a huge win.
This guest played Mo' Mummy and won MORE MONEY 💸
Win: $42,674.50 🤑
Bet: $37.50 pic.twitter.com/kzg8OjK1lO
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 31, 2025
Someone appears to be buying a round or two for friends.
One free bet turned into $20,192! 🎉💰 The gentleman in the middle hit a suited 4-5-6-7, but his homies weren’t missing out on the jackpot photo! 📸🔥 Big wins, even bigger memories at Red Rock Casino! pic.twitter.com/YYn6fhbyCw
— Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) February 12, 2025
Sam’s Town
Way to go, Renee!
💸 Renee's feeling the luck! She hit an amazing $11,965.07 progressive jackpot on Knock Knock Guardians, betting only $2.50! Celebrate with her and manifest your next big win! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/fdJUGyu8Dv
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 3, 2025
Congrats, Natasha!
🚂 All aboard the Jackpot Express! 🚂 Natasha rolled into fortune with a $24,891 Grand Progressive Jackpot on Railroad Riches! Her $2.50 ticket to riches is proof that big dreams can come true! pic.twitter.com/GvEz2494AZ
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 3, 2025
All the gongs are present here …
Kicking off the Lunar New Year on a Happy and Prosperous note! Congratulations on your $10,354.00 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/lbpN0Jrv9i
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 4, 2025
The magic of Dragon Link Golden Century strikes again! With just a $1.00 bet, a guest walked away with $14,087! pic.twitter.com/XaOPf7JaXn
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 6, 2025
Santa Fe Station
… and here!
$18,958.79 on the Dragon Link Grand Progressive!
Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder. pic.twitter.com/HBVtVH9et2
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 3, 2025
Capitalizing on the $10 wager.
Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰💰 A Santa Fe guest turned a $10 bet into a $13,492.76 jackpot! 🔥 Who’s feeling lucky? pic.twitter.com/65mn96pIEd
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 3, 2025
No one would win the puzzle on “Wheel of Fortune” if it was Bao Zhu Zhao Fu.”
💰 JACKPOT ALERT! 💰 Congrats to our lucky winner who just hit $10,375 at Sante Fe Station! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/XUFSu6fg7r
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 6, 2025
Sweet win for 75 cents.
Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰💰 One lucky guest just turned a $0.75 bet into a $13,445.22 jackpot at Santa Fe Station! pic.twitter.com/EnAQk0JHcL
— Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 13, 2025
Suncoast
Not bad for a buck.
Confucius says: A single $1 wager can lead to significant winnings! pic.twitter.com/1D3oDwMeD1
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 3, 2025
If only that No. 79 had come through.
Keno fans, check out this incredible win! pic.twitter.com/W66LJJMzR7
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 2, 2025
Even more gongs are completed.
Check out this golden win off a $1.50 bet! pic.twitter.com/1PZZ4gYJrj
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 5, 2025
Treasure Island
Congratulations, Kathleen!
Big Bad Jackpot Alert! 📷📷 Kathleen huffed & puffed her way to $17,304 on Huff n Puff’s Super Progressive! Could you be next? 📷📷 #jackpot #vegascasino #vegasstrip #jackpotwinner #slots #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/exy9QKI3AS
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) February 4, 2025
If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.
