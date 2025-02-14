Guest turns $5 into $1.2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

The win was one of several across the Las Vegas Valley.

Boyd Gaming buys land under its still-shuttered Las Vegas casino

When will Wynn Resorts develop its vacant land in Las Vegas?

The fountain show outside the Bellagio on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A slots player won a $1,252,886.37 slots jackpot Monday at Bellagio.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, used a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Triple Stars machine, according to a spokesperson from IGT, the maker of the Wheel of Fortune machines.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting strong in the north.

Congrats to our guest on the $16k win playing Phoenix Link! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WzjfEj5XOB — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) February 14, 2025

Binion’s

Hurrah, Jatin!

Buffalo may have not made it to the Big Game but they brought a big win to Binion’s! 🦬Congrats to Jatin who hit all the bonuses and took home a $21,300 jackpot 🎰 🎉👏#nflslotmachine #nfl #buffalobills #fremontstreet #binions #dtlv pic.twitter.com/oW6hYenO4t — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) February 5, 2025

Celebrating a few more downtown.

The Eagles soared to victory, but they weren't the only ones! 🏈🎉🦅 Binion's had some amazing wins too - check them out! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/Lgcx7mJlAR — Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) February 10, 2025

Boulder Station

Not hard to beat.

Congratulation's to this guest

Dancing Drums

Bet $2.88

Winnings 11,092 pic.twitter.com/aRXhxtIS2G — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 9, 2025

Having Caveman Keno fun.

Congratulation's to this guest

Caveman Plus Keno

Bet $2.00

Winnings 16,000 pic.twitter.com/eXO7ycOAzB — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 9, 2025

And more entertainment.

Congratulation's to this guest

Lighting Dollar Link

Bet $5.00

Winnings $11,396 pic.twitter.com/ualtdloaJF — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 10, 2025

Another Buffalo winner.

Congratulation's to this guest

Buffalo Gold Revolution

Bet $2.25

Winnings $16,585 pic.twitter.com/abRIp4fMtD — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 11, 2025

Cannery

Salut!

Cheers to our guest on the $14k win! 🎉💰 pic.twitter.com/ji3YtMFIGX — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 5, 2025

Now we're cooking! 🍲 Help us congratulate our guest on the $13k win playing Flaming Pots! pic.twitter.com/FQP1W4cjEX — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 11, 2025

Durango

Scoring big on the 88-cent spin.

Amazing way to start the day 👏 Congratulations to this lucky winner who’s walking away with $14,000 on a $0.88 bet! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Rsha9CHsR9 — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) February 11, 2025

Excalibur

Way to go, Ryan!

💰 WINNER! 💰 Ryan just cashed in over $65k at Excalibur! Must be 21+. Please gamble responsibly. 1.800.GAMBLER.https://t.co/LT4Vqs8we1 pic.twitter.com/vf9YkengYs — Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) February 13, 2025

Golden Nugget

Enjoying a plethora of winners.

This win gets the spotlight on its own.

25k Slot Win💰🤑 pic.twitter.com/4XDo1QmFVN — Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) February 5, 2025

Green Valley Ranch

Congrats, Syed!

♣️♦️ Talk about a heart-stopping moment! ❤️♠️

Congrats to Syed Shabbir, who hit the Straight Flush Progressive on Three Card Poker and won $15,148. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IfaMH3KlNR — Green Valley Ranch (@GVRcasino) February 12, 2025

M Resort

Henderson’s in on the action.

$10,095.47 Jackpot WIN on an $0.88 bet this morning! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/BcpXeU5ocF — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) February 13, 2025

Palace Station

Pots a’flamin.

Big Flaming Pots WINNER $10,611 pic.twitter.com/JoKEs6ht6R — Palace Station (@palacestation) February 12, 2025

Palms

From the edge, there are postcards.

$40K from video poker? talk about a royal glow-up. 👑 palms vip → https://t.co/5ZSDMCbhZT#playstayslay pic.twitter.com/UPWxdbFzPD — Palms Casino Resort (@Palms) February 6, 2025

Plaza

Fun with a fiver.

🚨Huge Win Alert! 🚨

This lucky guest scored a big $10,577 jackpot win on a $5 bet! Could you be our next big winner? 💰 pic.twitter.com/PWY2duDDgp — Plaza Hotel Casino (@PlazaLasVegas) February 5, 2025

Red Rock Station

Wrapping up a huge win.

This guest played Mo' Mummy and won MORE MONEY 💸 Win: $42,674.50 🤑

Bet: $37.50 pic.twitter.com/kzg8OjK1lO — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) January 31, 2025

Someone appears to be buying a round or two for friends.

One free bet turned into $20,192! 🎉💰 The gentleman in the middle hit a suited 4-5-6-7, but his homies weren’t missing out on the jackpot photo! 📸🔥 Big wins, even bigger memories at Red Rock Casino! pic.twitter.com/YYn6fhbyCw — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) February 12, 2025

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Renee!

💸 Renee's feeling the luck! She hit an amazing $11,965.07 progressive jackpot on Knock Knock Guardians, betting only $2.50! Celebrate with her and manifest your next big win! 🎰 pic.twitter.com/fdJUGyu8Dv — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 3, 2025

Congrats, Natasha!

🚂 All aboard the Jackpot Express! 🚂 Natasha rolled into fortune with a $24,891 Grand Progressive Jackpot on Railroad Riches! Her $2.50 ticket to riches is proof that big dreams can come true! pic.twitter.com/GvEz2494AZ — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 3, 2025

All the gongs are present here …

Kicking off the Lunar New Year on a Happy and Prosperous note! Congratulations on your $10,354.00 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/lbpN0Jrv9i — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 4, 2025

The magic of Dragon Link Golden Century strikes again! With just a $1.00 bet, a guest walked away with $14,087! pic.twitter.com/XaOPf7JaXn — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) February 6, 2025

Santa Fe Station

… and here!

$18,958.79 on the Dragon Link Grand Progressive! Congrats to this local Boarding Pass holder. pic.twitter.com/HBVtVH9et2 — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 3, 2025

Capitalizing on the $10 wager.

Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰💰 A Santa Fe guest turned a $10 bet into a $13,492.76 jackpot! 🔥 Who’s feeling lucky? pic.twitter.com/65mn96pIEd — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 3, 2025

No one would win the puzzle on “Wheel of Fortune” if it was Bao Zhu Zhao Fu.”

💰 JACKPOT ALERT! 💰 Congrats to our lucky winner who just hit $10,375 at Sante Fe Station! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/XUFSu6fg7r — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 6, 2025

Sweet win for 75 cents.

Talk about a lucky spin! 🎰💰 One lucky guest just turned a $0.75 bet into a $13,445.22 jackpot at Santa Fe Station! pic.twitter.com/EnAQk0JHcL — Santa Fe Station (@santafestation) February 13, 2025

Suncoast

Not bad for a buck.

Confucius says: A single $1 wager can lead to significant winnings! pic.twitter.com/1D3oDwMeD1 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 3, 2025

If only that No. 79 had come through.

Keno fans, check out this incredible win! pic.twitter.com/W66LJJMzR7 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 2, 2025

Even more gongs are completed.

Check out this golden win off a $1.50 bet! pic.twitter.com/1PZZ4gYJrj — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) February 5, 2025

Treasure Island

Congratulations, Kathleen!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.