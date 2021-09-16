Guest turns lucky 7’s into six-figure payday at Strip casino

A lucky visitor turned three lucky 7’s into $132,062 on Wednesday.

An unidentified guest won $132,062 at Planet Hollywood Resort on Wednesday. (Caesars Entertainment)

A lucky guest turned three lucky 7’s into $132,062 on Wednesday.

The unidentified guest hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot on Blazing 7’s Blackjack at Planet Hollywood Resort after hitting three 7’s, all diamond suited.

With the money, the guest said he plans to invest for the future, travel and support his family.

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.