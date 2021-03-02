58°F
Guests can hop on a Peloton bike in their room at Strip hotel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2021 - 4:55 pm
 
Updated March 1, 2021 - 5:39 pm
FILE-This Sept. 26, 2019, file photo shows the Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle ...
FILE-This Sept. 26, 2019, file photo shows the Peloton logo on the company's stationary bicycle in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Those still waiting on their Peloton delivery can create their own personal bike studio at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace is offering guests their own in-room Peloton bike for $75 a day. Orders can be placed through Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s virtual concierge service, Ivy, with a $200 deposit. The hotel’s fitness center also offers guests Peloton bikes free of charge.

The stationary bike’s popularity has exploded since the onset of the pandemic, resulting in lengthy delivery delays.

“Wait times for our products have been unacceptably long, but none of us could have predicted that we’d see all-time spikes in COVID-19 cases in October and the threat of new lockdowns in our global markets,” Peloton Interactive Inc. co-founder and CEO John Foley said during a February earnings call. “High organic sales growth has been steady since March, and the lowering of our original Bike price and the launch of Bike+ has steepened that demand curve.”

Last month, the company reported a 472 percent jump in paid digital subscriptions in its second quarter compared with the same period the year prior, as well as more than 4.4 million total members. Revenue was up 128 percent year-over-year to $1 billion for the quarter.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

