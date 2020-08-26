Guests can take a piece of the Flamingo’s new art installation home

The Caesars Entertainment Inc. property has launched a partnership with potter and designer Jonathan Adler.

Pieces of the Jonathan Adler x Flamingo Las Vegas retail line. (Courtesy, Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

Jonathan Adler. (Courtesy, Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

The Flamingo is installing and selling art influenced by the hotel-casino’s nearly 75-year history.

The Caesars Entertainment Inc. property has launched a partnership with potter and designer Jonathan Adler that will place his design work in each hotel room and throughout the resort, according to a Wednesday news release.

The artwork includes a hand-beaded flamingo piece found inside the Flamingo’s new Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse that took nearly 100 hours to create, as well as a lamp inspired by the resort’s namesake bird. The lamp will be added to renovated rooms throughout the rest of the year.

The art upgrade comes after the property completed a $156 million room renovation in two-thirds of its 3,500 hotel rooms in early 2019.

Other items from the Jonathan Adler x Flamingo Las Vegas line will be available for purchase inside the Flamingo Promenade store, including beach towels, sculptures, mugs, poker chip sets and more.

“Flamingo Las Vegas is an icon — it’s impossible to think of Las Vegas without thinking of the Flamingo,” Adler said in the release. “It was a thrill to be able to create a collection that combines Flamingo Las Vegas’ rich history with my favorite fresh, modern colors, patterns and the glamour of the city itself.”

Pricing ranges from $25 to $150, and items can be purchased in the store or ordered over the phone at 702-733-3361.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.