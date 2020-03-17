Guests checking out of MGM, Wynn resorts on Strip ahead of shutdowns

Visitors depart hours ahead of scheduled shutdowns of the scheduled closures of the Strip megaresorts for several weeks — at least.

Guests at MGM properties and Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip were checking out early Tuesday, hours before the scheduled closures of the megaresorts for several weeks — at least.

Only guests needing to check out of their rooms and employees were being allowed in the resort. Signs posted on doors alerted guests to the closure, stating: “This property is currently closed. We look forward to welcoming you again.”

Gates to the parking garage were open and no parking fees were being charged with the property closed.

Neal Vardaman from Detroit, who was celebrating his birthday and was scheduled to stay at the MGM Grand through Wednesday, said the closure caught him by surprise.

“I think it’s a little overkill, but that’s my personal opinion,” said Vardaman, who arrived March 10. “I also work in the service industry, and I know these people won’t have a source of income. So, I understand why, but I don’t agree.”

Vardaman said he made accommodations to stay his last night at a nearby resort that he found was open on Google.

He said it was strange to watch the casino portion of the MGM Grand shut down gradually over the tail end of his week stay, as the COVID-19 outbreak in Southern Nevada worsened.

“They started closing every other one (slot machine) and have been doing that for two days,” Vardaman said. “I watched it die down. When I got back from the Strip last night it was like a ghost town.”

Wearing a green St. Patrick’s Day-themed shirt with “I’m feeling lucky” printed on it, Vardaman said he felt anything but.

“This is my birthday weekend trip, that I paid for myself, so this sucks,” Vardaman said. “This (shirt) is as far as it’s (St. Patrick’s Day) going to go today. Maybe I’ll have a green beer in my room.”

At the Park MGM, Crystal and Issac Rickett and their friends Will and Amanda Smith traveled to Las Vegas from Ohio to celebrate St Patrick’s Day. But after they learned the hotel was closing they booked a flight home.

Notification by voicemail

They say they were left a voicemail last night on their phones and otherwise had no other warnings from the property it would closed.

They wanted to store their bags before going to find an open restaurant, but all the lockers at the hotel were closed, with signs citing coronavirus concerns as the reason.

Crystal Rickett said she didn’t think Park MGM management handled the closure correctly and won’t stay there again.

For her part, Amanda Smith was just struck by the strangeness of it all.

“We never thought the city that doesn’t sleep would go to sleep,” she said.

Other areas of the MGM Resorts properties were completely deserted, with only an occasional security guard visible.

Among the few visitors in evidence were Mike and Helen Godfrey, who traveled from Washington, England, to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

“We were staying at The Mirage, but they are kicking us out at 12 o’clock, so we are going to the Gold Coast, providing they stay open,” Mike Godfrey said.

The husband and wife were at the Grand Canyon on Monday when they started hearing rumors the MGM properties were closing.

“A couple of people were on Facebook all day, panicking (that) all MGMs are closing,” Mike Godfrey said. “So we found out with a note in the room when we got back at half past 6. It was a big letter apologizing but saying you’ve got to get out at 12 o’clock.”

The couple said the change of plans was “stressful.”

‘Make the best of it’

“You make the best of it, don’t you?” Mike Godfrey said. “Just get on with it. You are here to enjoy yourself, but you can’t because everywhere is closed.”

Still, the couple said they’ve enjoyed their trip overall.

“We’ve done what we came to do,” said Helen Godfrey. “We went in the Grand Canyon, a show and I wanted to sing karaoke so I can say I sang in Vegas.”

At the Wynn Las Vegas, pop music still echoed through the all-but-empty casino floor. The guests were gone, but maintenance staff were on hand to vacuum and mop or tend to the greenery near the deserted reception desk.

Security guards in deep purple blazers stood listlessly near elevators and entrances or walked the floor. One, chatting with a maintenance worker, remarked that he hadn’t seen the Strip this empty since 9/11.

Some slot machines were deactivated and the chairs removed to keep gamblers six feet apart, but there were only a handful of players left. Of all the tables strewn across the casino floor, one dealer remained, playing blackjack with one man.

Stefan Lebedev left just before the noon checkout deadline with his wife and 6-year-old son.

Lebedev said they were planning to find another hotel for their last night and would likely spend the day inside before flying back to Minneapolis on Wednesday.

“This came out of nowhere, or it only feels like it came out of nowhere,” he said. “At first we weren’t worried but then it seems like it just blew up.”

“Yeah, I’d say this was a wake up call.”

In shops at the Plaza, employees sat behind locked glass doors and packed away merchandise in plastic bags or chatted around sales counters.

The massive technicolor Jeff Koons tulip sculpture on display at the Plaza shops was covered in a beige canvas tarp. A single security guard kept watch over it, eyeing the one or two passersby who walked in to ogle the shuttered shops.

