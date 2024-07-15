‘Gut it and make it fresh’: Downtown Las Vegas hotel announces $24M renovation

This property is renovating 300 rooms to make them more modern and dampen sound from the Fremont Street Experience.

The Four Queens Hotel and Casino announced Monday, July 15, 2024, that it is spending $24 million to renovate the rooms in its North Tower. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A downtown Las Vegas hotel is undergoing a $24 million renovation that won’t finish this year.

The Four Queens Hotel and Casino announced Monday that it’s spending $24 million to renovate the rooms in its North Tower.

Renovations will completely “gut” and “modernize” the hotel’s North Tower, which was originally built in 1966 and last got a major renovation in the late 1990s, said Tim Lager, the general manager of the Four Queens, in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“It was time for us to go in especially for our systems, like plumbing and HVAC,” he said. “We can gut it and make it all fresh.”

The renovations will add new closet organizers, carpets, furnishings, HVAC and plumbing systems. It will also address some common critiques from guests, said Lager, by creating bigger bathrooms and add sound dampening windows since the tower is right next to the Fremont Street Experience.

There are 300 rooms in the Four Queens North Tower, Lager said. There will still be plenty of rooms available in the Four Queens during the renovations as the hotel’s South Tower and its 400 rooms will remain open.

The South Tower won’t be renovated as it had its own updates completed in recent years, Lager said.

The North Tower renovations started in June and the goal is to get them completed within 12 to 15 months, Lager said, so ideally the Four Queens will be back to its full number of rooms by next summer.

