Hard Rock Cafe demolition starts in Las Vegas

Hard Rock Cafe, 4475 Paradise Road, next to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. (Google Street View)

The demolition of the Hard Rock Cafe — which opened in 1990 — started Monday afternoon in Las Vegas.

The demolition of the cafe is one of the first steps of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s transformation to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, which is set to open in the fall of 2020.

The Hard Rock Cafe’s iconic neon guitar sign was disassembled and moved to the Neon Museum earlier this year.

