42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Hard Rock Hotel hosting ‘Party Weekend’ before renovation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2020 - 4:00 am
 

Nearly 25 years after it first opened, the resort-casino on the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue is celebrating its final days as the Hard Rock Hotel.

The off-Strip resort-casino will host its Last Great Party Weekend Thursday through Sunday, offering free live music and a final toast. The property will shut down 3 a.m. Monday and stay closed until the fall, when it reopens as the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

The Hard Rock “changed the DNA of integrated casino resorts in Las Vegas and worldwide,” said property president and CEO Richard “Boz” Bosworth.“While there’s a lot of emotion seeing the Hard Rock go, there’s equal or more excitement about the future.”

This week’s festivities are all about giving locals a chance to say goodbye to the Hard Rock, Bosworth said.

The resort-casino will host free live music with local bands, offer discounted drinks and food and give guests a chance to win memorabilia. And it will host a Super Bowl LIV watch party Sunday.

“We really feel this property is well-supported by Las Vegas,” Bosworth said. “Its last few days should be for Las Vegas.”

When the property reopens later this year, it will feature a modern desert design, a 60,000-square-foot casino and 110,000-square-feet of meeting and event space.

A look back at Hard Rock

The Hard Rock Hotel opened March 9, 1995, kicking off with performances by Al Green, Sheryl Crow and the Eagles.

The artists, and the property as a whole, were meant to attract a younger audience to Las Vegas, according to UNLV professor and gaming historian David Schwartz.

Instead of trying to draw in gamblers, Schwartz said, the facility focused on beverage options, merchandise and entertainment. While there was a casino, Schwartz said, it was tiny when compared with its neighbors, taking up only 30,000 square feet.

“It had a very big impact (in Las Vegas),” Schwartz said. “Today, you hear a lot about boutique properties, boutique hotels. The Hard Rock was really ahead of that.”

UNLV associate professor of history Michael Green said the property was an important part of Las Vegas’ evolution in the 1990s.

In the late 1980s, Green said, the city started to face competition from tribal gaming and Atlantic City casinos. To set itself apart from these destinations, Las Vegas started focusing on its entertainment options.

The Hard Rock helped lead the charge, Green said.

“There were some concert venues here, but it was very rare to have rock acts in showrooms,” Green said. “Hard Rock was a place for that field of entertainment. It was designed for that … (it) helped attract a younger demographic.”

The Joint was a major part of that evolution. The venue hosted some of the biggest names in rock over the years, including Paul McCartney, Def Leppard, Journey, Kiss, The Killers and more.

Outside of music, Schwartz said the property was also innovative with its club offerings. In 2004, the Hard Rock was the first hotel to introduce a Rehab Beach Club, according to a news release from the property.

“That was a totally different idea,” Schwartz said. “(To think,) we’ve got this pool real estate, let’s make money out of it. Rehab was very ahead of the curve.”

Bosworth said he hopes Virgin Hotels will have the same sort of impact on Las Vegas that the Hard Rock did when it first opened.

“All that good energy (at Hard Rock) needs to be carried forward,” he said. “I think we’re going to be as meaningful and as relevant as Hard Rock was in the late ’90s.”

Here’s a full lineup of live entertainment and radio broadcasts at the Hard Rock Hotel’s “Last Great Party Weekend.”

Thursday, Jan. 30

— DJ MoBlvd performs from 4 to 6 p.m. and 9 to 10 p.m. at Center Bar

— JT “The Brick” from Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM is on the casino floor from 4 to 6 p.m

— Melissa Allen performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the stage near Fu Asian Kitchen

— Shawn Eiferman performs from 6 to 9 p.m. at Peacock Lounge

— Foxx and Mackenzie from 97.1 FM are on the casino floor from 6 to 8 p.m.

— Peter Love performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at the stage near Fu Asian Kitchen

— The Growlers perform at 9 p.m. at Vinyl, tickets are $45 on the Hard Rock Hotel’s website

— All Request Live performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Peacock Lounge

— Arrow performs from midnight to 2 a.m. at the stage hear Fu Asian Kitchen

Friday, Jan. 31

— Dayna Roselli and Sean McAllister of the “Vegas Revealed” podcast are on the casino floor from 11 a.m. to noon.

— JT “The Brick” from Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM is on the casino floor from 1 to 4 p.m.

— DJ MoBlvd performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at Center Bar

— Melissa Allen performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the stage near Fu Asian Kitchen

— Mike O’Brien and Carla Rae of 96.3 FM are on the casino floor from 6 to 8 p.m.

— The Rhyolite Sound performs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Peacock Lounge

— Peter Love performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at the stage near Fu Asian Kitchen

— The Growlers perform at 9 p.m. at Vinyl, tickets are $45 on the Hard Rock Hotel’s website

— All Request Live performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Peacock Lounge

Saturday, Feb. 1

— DJ Divina performs from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Center Bar

— Shawn Eiferman performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at the stage near Fu Asian Kitchen

— The English Beat performs from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Peacock Lounge

— Mercedes and JC of 94.1 FM will be on the casino floor from 5 to 7 p.m.

— All Request Live will perform from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Peacock Lounge

— A final toast led by property president and CEO Richard “Boz” Bosworth begins at 8 p.m.

— Otherwise performs from 8 to 9 p.m. at the stage near Fu Asian Kitchen

— Ekoh performs from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the stage near Fu Asian Kitchen

— The Growlers perform at 9 p.m. at Vinyl, tickets are $45 on the Hard Rock Hotel’s website

— DJ Eric Snow performs 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Center Bar

— Arrow performs midnight to 2 a.m. at the stage near Fu Asian Kitchen

Sunday, Feb. 2

— JT “The Brick” from Fox Sports 98.9 FM/1340 AM and Pilar Lastra are on the casino floor from noon to 3 p.m.

— Sin City Sinners perform from 7 to 9:30 p.m., following the Super Bowl at Peacock Lounge

— Moksha performs from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at Peacock Lounge

— Arrow performs from midnight to 2 a.m. at the stage near Fu Asian Kitchen

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boring Company could provide a solution to parking problems - VIDEO
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes a potential solution for parking problems is the Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover -- a system that could eventually be expanded citywide connecting resorts and even McCarran International Airport to the Convention Center.
The Blackstone Group has partnered with MGM Resorts to acquire more properties - VIDEO
A few months after the Blackstone Group bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, it has partnered with MGM Resorts on a deal to acquire two other Las Vegas Strip properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Young Innovator Award winner explains ReDawn - VIDEO
Sofia Ongele explains ReDawn, which uses a Chatbot named Dawn to help users find resources after a sexual assault. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: MedWand ties for title of Last Gadget Standing - VIDEO
Dr. Samir Qamar of Las Vegas presents MedWand, a medical device that allows physicians to examine patients remotely anywhere in the world, at CES 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
CES Flying Taxis
Bell Nexus EX4 and Hyundai SA-1 flying taxi prototypes from CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020 attendees rides in autonomous BMWs - VIDEO
BMW is pitching its reconfigured i3 Urban Suite, which holds a single passenger on a lounge-style seat, as the possible future of chauffeured rides at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The scooter that will remind you of Wall-E - VIDEO
Segway unveiled the egg-shaped S-Pod Scooter at CES 2020 that’s a seated version of their original scooter that can reach 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Before the floor opens at Sands Expo on Day One - VIDEO
CES 2020 opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, welcoming more than 170,000 attendees to the annual electronics show. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: A suitcase that follows you, video games to heal you at Pepcom's Digital Experience - VIDEO
Get a glance at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! a showcase of products that will be at this week’s CES convention. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods Inc. Debuts Impossible Pork - VIDEO
At a pre-CES news conference at Mandalay Bay’s Kumi restaurant Monday night, a company representative announced that the participants were the “first people in the world” to try the new plant-based product, which it provided as samples in the form of Impossible Pork banh mi, char siu buns, dan dan noodles, pork katsu, pork shumai and sweet-sour-and-numbing meatballs.
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The Future of Transportation - VIDEO
Many automotive companies at CES unveil their plans for the future of transportation including safer driverless cars, safety features and a partnership between Uber and Hyundai. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: What you've missed so far - VIDEO
Catch up on the tech and events presented at CES 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Samsung debuts 8k TV, MicroLED TV - VIDEO
2020 is set to be a major year for 8k screens, according to Samsung executives. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Aria still thriving after 10 years - VIDEO
The Aria opened on the heels of the Great Recession and managed to survive. It is now known for its art, environmental sustainability and poker. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino
Opening ceremony of the first Chick-fil-A restaurant inside a casino at the Golden Nugget on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fire damages 7 cars at Las Vegas airport parking garage - VIDEO
Firefighters on Saturday morning extinguished a car blaze that damaged six other vehicles in a parking garage at McCarran International Airport. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas Changes Everything: Grandma - LVCVA ad
"Grandma" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
Vegas Changes Everything: Chaos - LVCVA ad
"Chaos" is a new television spot from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority prepared to entice visitors to come during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
New allegations involved Steve, Elaine Wynn - VIDEO
The new allegations were presented Friday in a motion that included a 2018 affidavit, alleging former hairstylist Jorgen Nielsen tried to convince a friend to say Steve Wynn raped her and that she bore his son. The affidavit also included new allegations suggesting Elaine Wynn and Nielson orchestrated the assault scandal. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fitness chain Life Time acquires former Sullivan Square site
Fitness chain Life Time has acquired the former Sullivan Square site in Las Vegas for $14 million. The southwest valley property, across the street from Ikea, is little more than a giant hole in the ground. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas in Primm outlet mall changing its name - VIDEO
Chad Dillow, co-owner of Step Right Up, is building his attraction at Prizm Outlets, which recently changed it name from Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, in Primm. It will include 3D trick art, ax throwing, escape rooms and carnival-themed games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
The Venetian in Las Vegas, Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCanno ...
Sands Cares Accelerator graduates first nonprofit
By / RJ

The Marty Hennessy Inspiring Children Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to help children in underserved communities get off the streets and into college, joined the Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s three-year mentorship program in 2017.