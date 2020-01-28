Furniture is for sale through Saturday , Feb. 1.

The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hard Rock Hotel is selling its furniture to the public.

The hotel-casino will shut its doors at 3 a.m. Monday, and is set to reopen as Virgin Hotesl Las Vegas this fall, after major renovations.

Furniture is up for sale through Saturday with package prices ranging from $400 to $800.

Deliveries are set to happen in mid-March, and must be within the Las Vegas area. Packages must be paid in advance, in full at the Hard Rock Store inside the property. All items are sold as-is, and the store will not accept refunds or exchanges.

The Hard Rock Store is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The $800 Hard Rock room package

— Choice between a king or queen bed frame and headboard. Mattress and bedding are not included.

— Two nightstands

— Sofa. Pillows are not included.

— Sofa ottoman

— Sofa end table

— Two lamps

— Dresser

— Desk and desk chair

— Two 42-inch or larger LED TVs

The $400 Hard Rock living room package

— Sofa. Pillows are not included.

— Sofa ottoman

— Sofa end table

— One lamp

— Desk and desk chair

— One 42-inch or larger LED TV

The $400 Hard Rock bedroom package

— Choice between a king or queen bed frame and headboard. Mattress and bedding are not included.

— Two nightstands

— One lamp

— Dresser

— One 42-inch or larger LED TV

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.