Furniture is for sale through Saturday , Feb. 1.
Hard Rock Hotel is selling its furniture to the public.
The hotel-casino will shut its doors at 3 a.m. Monday, and is set to reopen as Virgin Hotesl Las Vegas this fall, after major renovations.
Furniture is up for sale through Saturday with package prices ranging from $400 to $800.
Deliveries are set to happen in mid-March, and must be within the Las Vegas area. Packages must be paid in advance, in full at the Hard Rock Store inside the property. All items are sold as-is, and the store will not accept refunds or exchanges.
The Hard Rock Store is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The $800 Hard Rock room package
— Choice between a king or queen bed frame and headboard. Mattress and bedding are not included.
— Two nightstands
— Sofa. Pillows are not included.
— Sofa ottoman
— Sofa end table
— Two lamps
— Dresser
— Desk and desk chair
— Two 42-inch or larger LED TVs
The $400 Hard Rock living room package
— Sofa. Pillows are not included.
— Sofa ottoman
— Sofa end table
— One lamp
— Desk and desk chair
— One 42-inch or larger LED TV
The $400 Hard Rock bedroom package
— Choice between a king or queen bed frame and headboard. Mattress and bedding are not included.
— Two nightstands
— One lamp
— Dresser
— One 42-inch or larger LED TV
