Hard Rock International wins Gaming Control Board recommendation to buy The Mirage

The $1.075 billion acquisition from MGM Resorts International first announced a year ago will lead to a major expansion of the property within three years.

Hard Rock International plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel along the Las Vegas Strip, a rendering of which is seen here. (Hard Rock International)

Hard Rock International Chairman and CEO James Allen, right, with attorney A.G. Burnett address Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Brittnie Watkins and member Phil Katsaros on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas at the Control Board Hearing Room at the Grant Sawyer Building. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Holding companies for Florida-based Hard Rock International took a major step toward acquiring The Mirage Wednesday as the Nevada Gaming Control Board recommended approval of the $1.08 billion purchase from MGM Resorts International .

Brittnie Watkins, in her first meeting as board chair, and board member Philip Katsaros voted to approve licensing of Hard Rock, in a hearing that lasted more than three hours. Final regulatory approval before the Nevada Gaming Commission is expected to take place Dec. 22, and the deal is expected to close within days of final approval.

Hard Rock International President and CEO James Allen said while Florida’s Seminole Indian Tribe owns the company, a separate board will make decisions about resort operations.

Hard Rock also plans to replace one iconic feature at The Mirage — the volcano — with a 550-foot tower in the shape of a guitar. Allen said he wanted to make the guitar tower even taller, to nearly 1,000 feet, but those plans were rejected by Clark County.

Hard Rock plans to close and gut the entire three-wing hotel and casino and spend billions to expand and upgrade the property with the Hard Rock branding. It doesn’t expect to close The Mirage and begin upgrades until late 2023 or 2024, with a reopening planned for 2025.

Allen said when the resort expands, it will increase from 3,044 rooms as The Mirage to 3,640 rooms as Hard Rock, 836 slot machines to 2,000, 51 table games to 212, a 94,000-square-foot casino to 174,000 square feet and 200,000 square feet of convention space to 283,000 square feet. The expanded resort will also go from a 3,278-seat theater to 6,265 seats as well as 18 food and beverage outlets to 21.

BetMGM will continue to operate the property’s race and sportsbook.

