Have a look at the Bellagio’s Spa Tower room, suite makeover — PHOTOS

Bellagio has been renting some of its newly redesigned rooms and suites since June, but now the company is gearing up to market them on the property’s website.

The Salone Suite is seen inside of the Bellagio on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Bellagio Suite is seen inside the Bellagio on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The walkway to the Cosmopolitan and Vdara is seen at the Bellagio on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Now that the $110 million redesign of 819 guest rooms and 104 suites in Bellagio’s Spa Tower has been completed, MGM Resorts International will gear up to market them later this month. It also has set sites on a similar makeover of 400 suites in the Bellagio tower later this year.

MGM officials on Wednesday offered tours of the Spa Tower’s Salone Suites, Bellagio Suites and a two-bedroom suite as it gears to host guests for next week’s World of Concrete and Shooting, Hunting and Outdoors trade shows and next month’s Super Bowl.

New York-based design studio Champalimaud Design in partnership with MGM’s Design Group completed the work in October, but MGM was slowed in its efforts to market the finished product online because of a September cyberattack against the company that disrupted computer systems.

Detailed information about the redesigned rooms and suites is expected to be posted online on MGM sites Jan. 25.

A representative of the company said the completed redesign included 38 Salone Suites, 45 Bellagio Suites, three two-bedroom Bellagio suites, 12 penthouse suites and six executive hospitality suites.

According to MGM Resorts, the project featured custom furnishings using materials such as mother of pearl, marble and wood as well as art influenced by high Italian style, with color palettes drawing inspiration from northern Italy’s Lake Como and the Alps.

Vibrant shades of garnet, azure, indigo, solferino, lapis, dusty rose, peacock blue and jade were used in the redesign.

Designers not only focused on rooms and suites but on the hotel’s hallways and flooring. Even elevators were upgraded with colors reminiscent of water and Italian flora.

The Salone Suites, considered entry-level luxury for the property are 853 square feet and usually rent for $499 on midweek nights and $650 on weekends.

There are different categories of Bellagio suites with Strip views and Bellagio fountain views with 1,020 square feet. They generally rent for $699 a night midweek and $850 a night on weekends.

The two-bedroom Bellagio suites, which also include a living room separating the two bedrooms are 1,530 square feet and rent for $999 a night midweek and $1,250 a night on weekends.

Room prices can vary, depending on special events scheduled within the city.

The redesign of the rooms roughly coincided with another project that opened in November. Bellagio now has a climate-controlled corridor that connects guests to Vdara, a nongaming property that is a part of CityCenter, and to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which MGM acquired for $1.6 billion in a deal that closed in May 2022.

The bridge that connects to Vdara and The Cosmopolitan is located near the tram terminal that carries passengers to the Shops at Crystals, a retail center within CityCenter, and to Park MGM.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.