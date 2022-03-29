Hawaii resident hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas
A Hawaii resident hit a jackpot totalling over $1.3 million dollars at the California Hotel in downtown Las Vegas.
After making a $5 bet on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Monday, Michelle M. scored a progressive jackpot totaling $1,316,725.
She is the third Hawaii resident to hit a Wheel of Fortune jackpot at a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas this year. The first winner from Hawaii won more than $1.1 million at the Fremont on January 21. The second Hawaii resident hit a jackpot worth more $275,000 while playing Wheel of Fortune at the Fremont on February 22.
Looks like the 9th island is proving to be lucky for visitors from Hawaii.
