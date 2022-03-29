Hawaii resident hits $1.3M jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

A Hawaii resident hit a jackpot totalling over $1.3 million dollars playing Wheel of Fortune in downtown Las Vegas.

Michell M. from Hawaii won a $1.3 million jackpot on Wheel of Fortune slots at California hotel and casino in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, March 28, 2022 (Boyd Gaming)

The California Hotel in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the California Hotel and Binion's at sunrise in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Hawaii resident hit a jackpot totalling over $1.3 million dollars at the California Hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

After making a $5 bet on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine on Monday, Michelle M. scored a progressive jackpot totaling $1,316,725.

She is the third Hawaii resident to hit a Wheel of Fortune jackpot at a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas this year. The first winner from Hawaii won more than $1.1 million at the Fremont on January 21. The second Hawaii resident hit a jackpot worth more $275,000 while playing Wheel of Fortune at the Fremont on February 22.

Looks like the 9th island is proving to be lucky for visitors from Hawaii.

