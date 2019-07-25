Hawaii resident hits $114K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Nearly down — but not out — a slots player pulled out an early morning victory Monday at a downtown Las Vegas casino.

A woman from Hawaii won $114,307 off a $15 bet on a Dragon Wheel slot machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (The Firm Public Relations & Marketing)

A woman from Hawaii won $114,307 off a $15 bet on a Dragon Wheel slot machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino, according to a news release.

Down to nine credits just after 2 a.m., the player, who asked to remain anonymous, hit the 3 Super Jackpot symbols that awarded the top prize.

It is the second major win at Fremont in the past month. A slots player hit for $221,381.88 on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune slot machine on June 30.

