Hawaii resident hits jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2022 - 2:53 pm
 
(Boyd Gaming)
(Boyd Gaming)

A Hawaii resident hit the jackpot on 2/22/22 at the Fremont hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas.

The lucky player won more than $275,000, while playing on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Deluxe Triple Stars slot machine at approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The player made a $1.25 bet on a Wheel of Fortune Bonus Spin and won the progressive jackpot totaling $275,717.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

Last month, another guest from Hawaii won more than $1.1 million after playing a $5 spin on a Wheel of Fortune Super Times Pay 2x 3x 4x 5x slot machine.

