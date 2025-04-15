Hawaii visitor wins $437K jackpot at Henderson casino
A visitor from Hawaii won nearly half a million dollars at a Henderson casino Monday afternoon.
The winner hit the Station Casinos’ linked Pai Gow progressive and won $437,569 after getting a Seven Card Straight Flush, Station Casinos said in a news release.
The Pai Gow progressive reset to $300,000.
This was the second-largest off-Strip jackpot this week after a guest at Virgin Hotels won $1.5 million on a slot machine early Saturday morning.
