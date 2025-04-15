84°F
Casinos & Gaming

Hawaii visitor wins $437K jackpot at Henderson casino

A visitor from Hawaii won nearly half a million dollars at Sunset Station in Henderson on Monday, April 14, 2025. (Station Casinos)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2025 - 5:12 pm
 

A visitor from Hawaii won nearly half a million dollars at a Henderson casino Monday afternoon.

The winner hit the Station Casinos’ linked Pai Gow progressive and won $437,569 after getting a Seven Card Straight Flush, Station Casinos said in a news release.

The Pai Gow progressive reset to $300,000.

This was the second-largest off-Strip jackpot this week after a guest at Virgin Hotels won $1.5 million on a slot machine early Saturday morning.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

