Hawaii visitor wins $437K jackpot at Henderson casino

A visitor from Hawaii won nearly half a million dollars at a Henderson casino Monday afternoon.

The winner hit the Station Casinos’ linked Pai Gow progressive and won $437,569 after getting a Seven Card Straight Flush, Station Casinos said in a news release.

The Pai Gow progressive reset to $300,000.

This was the second-largest off-Strip jackpot this week after a guest at Virgin Hotels won $1.5 million on a slot machine early Saturday morning.

