A trip to the ninth island turned out to be hugely profitable for one Hawaiian visitor.

A Hawaiian visitor won more than $1 million on Saturday. (Fremont Casino)

The player turned a $5 spin on IGT’s Wheel of Fortune slots into a $1,098,478 payday at Fremont Casino on Saturday night.

The winning spin happened at 8:50 p.m.

The winner, who was staying across the street at the California Hotel and Casino, chose to remain anonymous.