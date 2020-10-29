Head of casino regulator stepping down

Sandra Douglass Morgan is stepping down from her position as chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Morgan’s resignation Thursday afternoon. She will leave her position effective Nov. 6 “to pursue an exciting professional opportunity,” according to a news release.

Sisolak is set to announce his appointment to fill the seat “in the very near future.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

