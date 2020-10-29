79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Head of casino regulator stepping down

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 3:31 pm
 

Sandra Douglass Morgan is stepping down from her position as chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Morgan’s resignation Thursday afternoon. She will leave her position effective Nov. 6 “to pursue an exciting professional opportunity,” according to a news release.

Sisolak is set to announce his appointment to fill the seat “in the very near future.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
3
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
Mark Davis averts face-mask penalty at Circa gala
4
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
5
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST