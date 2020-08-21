Help save Sigma Derby

Saddle up! The D Las Vegas needs your help in saving the city’s only Sigma Derby machine.

The D Las Vegas Sigma Derby automated betting game is shown on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The 34-year-old mechanical horse racing game needs quarters to help keep the game running. Anyone who brings in a pound of quarters will receive a limited edition Sigma Derby hat. If you bring in three pounds of quarters, you will receive a hat and t-shirt.

The move is in response to a slowdown in the re circulation of coins, a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

As businesses shuttered their doors and the local economy went into full shutdown mode as the pandemic arrived in Southern Nevada and elsewhere in March, fewer in-person transactions has meant coins aren’t readily available where needed.

The mechanical Sigma Derby game is currently the only one in Las Vegas, according to the D. Betting can only be done in quarters on which of the five horses will place first and second.