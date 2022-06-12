109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Henderson casino celebrates 25 years, jackpot winner enjoys $689K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2022 - 5:11 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2022 - 5:26 pm
Wendy P, visiting from Kauai, Hawaii, bet $1.25 Friday to hit a “Wheel of Fortune” Triple G ...
Wendy P, visiting from Kauai, Hawaii, bet $1.25 Friday to hit a “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold jackpot for $689,200.47. (Sunset Station photo)
Wendy P, visiting from Kauai, Hawaii, bet $1.25 Friday to hit a “Wheel of Fortune” Triple G ...
Wendy P, visiting from Kauai, Hawaii, bet $1.25 Friday to hit a “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold jackpot for $689,200.47. (Sunset Station photo)

Celebrate an anniversary and give away some major money.

That’s how Sunset Station celebrated its 25th year in business this weekend.

Wendy P, visiting from Kauai, Hawaii, bet $1.25 Saturday to hit a “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold jackpot for $689,200.47.

No plans for the windfall were made public.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Health District installs 2 COVID self-test kit vending machines
Health District installs 2 COVID self-test kit vending machines
2
Poker star alleges he is victim of extortion attempt during WSOP
Poker star alleges he is victim of extortion attempt during WSOP
3
Metro detective killed after beam crashes onto vehicle
Metro detective killed after beam crashes onto vehicle
4
Las Vegas affordable housing complex opens as rents soar
Las Vegas affordable housing complex opens as rents soar
5
Woman charged in theft of $100K watch from Strip hotel room
Woman charged in theft of $100K watch from Strip hotel room
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST