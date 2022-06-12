Henderson casino celebrates 25 years, jackpot winner enjoys $689K

As a Henderson casino celebrated its 25th anniversary this weekend, a visitor from Hawaii had many reasons to celebrate more.

Wendy P, visiting from Kauai, Hawaii, bet $1.25 Friday to hit a “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold jackpot for $689,200.47. (Sunset Station photo)

Celebrate an anniversary and give away some major money.

That’s how Sunset Station celebrated its 25th year in business this weekend.

Wendy P, visiting from Kauai, Hawaii, bet $1.25 Saturday to hit a “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold jackpot for $689,200.47.

No plans for the windfall were made public.

