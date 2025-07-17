Henderson casino debuts new gaming floor, construction continues

This completes the first phase of a property-wide renovation and expansion project scheduled for completion next year.

A Henderson hotel-casino has debuted its revamped casino floor, completing the first phase of a property-wide renovation and expansion project scheduled for completion next year.

M Resort unveiled its updated casino floor, which spans approximately 92,000 square feet of space within the off-Strip property, according to data from Nevada gaming regulators. The new gaming floor features a renovated table games pit and travertine pathways through the area, 39 reupholstered table games with new chairs, nearly 1,125 square feet of new carpet, an updated high limit room and a relocated Coors Light Chill Zone, now connected to Raiders Tavern & Grill.

M Resort Spa Casino is operated by Penn Entertainment.

The casino resort is in the midst of a multi-million-dollar expansion that will include additional convention space and a ballroom, which will open this winter. A second hotel tower is under construction and is scheduled to be completed in early 2026, according to a news release.

“Our goal was to create an immersive, elevated casino experience that connects with our identity as a resort retreat,” said Hussain Mahrous, the property’s vice president and general manager. “These design upgrades celebrate the natural beauty of our desert location and signal what’s to come with the completion of our expansion.”

Penn officials said the project would cost roughly $206 million when it was first announced in December 2023.

When it is finished, the new hotel tower will have 384 rooms, more than doubling the resort’s total capacity to 774 rooms.

M Resort is the “Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders,” situated about a mile away from the Raiders’ West Henderson headquarters. M Resort also partners regularly with the Foley Entertainment Group and its Henderson Silver Knights minor-league hockey team.

The resort opened as the Las Vegas Valley’s southernmost property in March 2009. It was acquired by Penn Entertainment in 2011.

